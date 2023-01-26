BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Up 9,600.0% in January

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 9,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NCBDY traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.30. 18,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.92. BANDAI NAMCO has a 52 week low of C$29.57 and a 52 week high of C$41.46.

Get BANDAI NAMCO alerts:

About BANDAI NAMCO

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bandai Namco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of entertainment-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Video and Music Production Business, IP Creation Business and Others. The Toys and Hobby segment manufactures and sells toys, capsule toys, plastic models, cards, confectionery and foods, apparel, sundries, prizes, stationery, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.