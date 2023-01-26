BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Up 9,600.0% in January

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 9,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BANDAI NAMCO Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NCBDY traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.30. 18,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.92. BANDAI NAMCO has a 52 week low of C$29.57 and a 52 week high of C$41.46.
About BANDAI NAMCO
