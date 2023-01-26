Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,729. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Bancorp had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Bancorp

Several research firms recently commented on TBBK. TheStreet upgraded Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 18,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $505,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 93.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

