Balincan USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCNN) Short Interest Update

Balincan USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCNN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,779,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Balincan USA Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCNN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. Balincan USA has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.22.

Balincan USA Company Profile

Tekumo LLC designs and develops on-demand service as a service (SaaS)-based platform. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

