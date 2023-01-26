Balancer Price Hits $6.91 (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $6.91 or 0.00029883 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $323.25 million and $11.37 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002509 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00404787 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.30 or 0.28413068 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00587695 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,976,465 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,770,526 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
