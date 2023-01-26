Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,448 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,062,000 after purchasing an additional 867,999 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,785,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Baidu by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 817,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,541,000 after acquiring an additional 496,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 774.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,594,000 after acquiring an additional 426,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 453,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 326,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Up 1.1 %

Baidu stock opened at $134.23 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baidu Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. KGI Securities downgraded Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.28.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.