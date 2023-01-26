AZZ Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AZZ to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69. AZZ has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.24.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). AZZ had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZZ. Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 34.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AZZ in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AZZ by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in AZZ by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

