AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 307,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $62.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 43.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,797,000 after acquiring an additional 61,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,408,000 after purchasing an additional 148,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 41.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 260,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 593,181 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

