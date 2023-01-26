Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Axiom European Financial Debt Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON AXI opened at GBX 87.20 ($1.08) on Thursday. Axiom European Financial Debt has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 99.98 ($1.24). The company has a market capitalization of £80.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.48.

