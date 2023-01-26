Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.