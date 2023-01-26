Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.26-0.33 EPS.

NYSE AXTA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,847. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,902,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 294.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 704,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 67.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 54,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

