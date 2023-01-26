Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.08.

Several analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $30.31.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

