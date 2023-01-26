Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Lowered to $240.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $241.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

AVY stock opened at $185.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $209.92.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

