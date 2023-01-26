Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.20.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $185.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $209.92. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.63.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,681,000 after acquiring an additional 437,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,570,000 after acquiring an additional 170,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 158,931 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

