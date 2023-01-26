AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 56.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $88,576,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 297.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 0.7 %

AZO stock opened at $2,357.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,439.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,314.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $25.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,597.88.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.