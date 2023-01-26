Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases Earnings Results

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.06-$8.20 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $227.38. 698,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.48. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

