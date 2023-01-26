Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.10. 188,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,092. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

