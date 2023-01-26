Audius (AUDIO) Trading 103.7% Higher This Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Audius has a market cap of $318.64 million and $232.11 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded up 103.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00407852 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,606.44 or 0.28628237 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.74 or 0.00588213 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.