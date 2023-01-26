AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AT&T also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.56.

AT&T Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of T traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,615,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,533,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AT&T by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

