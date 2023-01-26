AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on T. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

AT&T stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,116,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,097 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

