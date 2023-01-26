Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.88

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 39370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.33 million and a P/E ratio of 6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.54.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products and patio doors for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

