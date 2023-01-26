Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 724,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 367,428 shares.The stock last traded at $102.00 and had previously closed at $101.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.
Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,684,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $111,638,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $103,061,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $70,641,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 57.0% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,327,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after acquiring an additional 481,898 shares in the last quarter.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
