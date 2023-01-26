Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 724,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 367,428 shares.The stock last traded at $102.00 and had previously closed at $101.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($1.81). Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,684,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $111,638,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $103,061,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $70,641,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 57.0% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,327,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after acquiring an additional 481,898 shares in the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.