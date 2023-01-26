Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $226.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.02 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.
NASDAQ AUB traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,720. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,547,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,285,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 21,033 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,076,000 after purchasing an additional 410,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.
