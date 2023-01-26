Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $226.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.04. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other news, CEO John C. Asbury acquired 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,462.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO John C. Asbury acquired 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,462.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $349,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,408.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 25,435 shares of company stock worth $882,345. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.