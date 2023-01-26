Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $226.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.04. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullin Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.