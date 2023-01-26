Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Trading Down 8.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $230.00. The stock traded as low as $178.01 and last traded at $178.01. 16,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 151,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.27.

AZPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.63.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

