Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.83-$7.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Shares of AZPN traded down $9.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.51. The company had a trading volume of 42,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,930. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $135.48 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.63.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

