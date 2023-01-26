Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Cut to $195.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

AZPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $242.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.67.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $194.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.63. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $135.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

