Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) is Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the quarter. Aspen Aerogels accounts for 3.9% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 1.81% of Aspen Aerogels worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares during the period.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

ASPN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.85. 308,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,864. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc purchased 10,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,914,047. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at $70,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc purchased 10,526,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,914,047. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

