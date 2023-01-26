ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASMPT Stock Up 0.8 %

ASMVY traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. ASMPT has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

