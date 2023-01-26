ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ASMPT Stock Up 0.8 %
ASMVY traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. ASMPT has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $35.00.
ASMPT Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASMPT (ASMVY)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.