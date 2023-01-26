Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $547.81 million. Ashland also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ASH traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $106.24. 111,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,844. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32. Ashland has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.10 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ashland by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,425,000 after acquiring an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111,135 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after acquiring an additional 259,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 26.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,564,000 after acquiring an additional 126,255 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 13.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 555,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after acquiring an additional 64,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

