Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ashland from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.00.

ASH stock opened at $105.43 on Monday. Ashland has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average of $104.32.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Ashland by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,083,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,854,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ashland by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,700,000 after acquiring an additional 115,858 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ashland by 3.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,043,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,547,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 1.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,857,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ashland by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,425,000 after acquiring an additional 33,518 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

