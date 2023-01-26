ASD Price Tops $0.0599 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $39.54 million and $1.78 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029924 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000233 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00218698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002824 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06054858 USD and is down -5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,688,397.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars.

