ASD (ASD) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

ASD (ASD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, ASD has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $41.69 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06416349 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,630,454.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

