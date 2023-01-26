Ascential’s (ASCL) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 295 ($3.65) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ascential to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.46) to GBX 230 ($2.85) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascential currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 321.25 ($3.98).

Get Ascential alerts:

Ascential Trading Down 2.0 %

LON:ASCL traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 256.80 ($3.18). 2,070,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 172.40 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 360 ($4.46). The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 205.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 219.86.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.