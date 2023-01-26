Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIAPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ascential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.46) to GBX 230 ($2.85) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ascential from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 270 ($3.34) in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Ascential Stock Performance

AIAPF opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. Ascential has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

