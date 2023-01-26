Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Short Interest Update

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the December 31st total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.28. The stock had a trading volume of 50,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,279. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.56. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,473.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 80,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

