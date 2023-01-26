Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Allegion by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $113.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $125.39.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

