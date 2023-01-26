Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $165,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $53.57 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $73.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.41%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

