Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Raises Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR stock opened at $152.03 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $214.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

