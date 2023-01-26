Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Raises Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Whirlpool Price Performance
WHR stock opened at $152.03 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $214.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
