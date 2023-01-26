Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases New Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.58 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

