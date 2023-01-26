Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases 2,085 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average is $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 150.48% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

