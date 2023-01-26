Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,590 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $49,310,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,235,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 52.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,939,756 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $49,929,000 after acquiring an additional 670,295 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 360.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 815,350 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 638,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $13,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 3.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.