Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $163,000 in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 6.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $12,274,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $6,707,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 814.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 260,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 232,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in PG&E by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 758,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

PCG opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

