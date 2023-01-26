Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $304,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of LVS opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.
Las Vegas Sands Profile
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
