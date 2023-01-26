Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 825 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 825 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 47,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $572,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $253.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $290.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

