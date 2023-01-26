Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Lowered by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after acquiring an additional 880,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,560,000 after acquiring an additional 379,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $197.15 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $201.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.99 and its 200-day moving average is $184.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.