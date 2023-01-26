Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $67,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $7.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $374.92. 766,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $360.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

