Arizona State Retirement System Sells 991 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $839,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.05. 419,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302,398. The firm has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.77 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.