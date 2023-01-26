Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,640 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Intel by 107.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,526 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10,143.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,555 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,043,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,321,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

