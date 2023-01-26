Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,919 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE UNP traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.30. 535,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,815. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.