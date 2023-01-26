Arizona State Retirement System Sells 379 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after buying an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,116,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $21.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $470.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,270. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $621.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.32. The company has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.73, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.87.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.